Steven C. Seckler
WASHBURN - Steven C. Seckler, 78, of Metamora, formerly of Washburn, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
It was Steve's wishes that cremation rites be accorded and no services will be held. Inurnment will be at a later date at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's' Association.
Steve was born on September 18, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to Everett E. and Mildred H. (Donahue) Seckler. He married Betty L. Davidson on October 28, 1961, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Washburn. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2016.
Surviving are his children, Lisa (Randy) Matricia of Waynetown, IN, Lori (Joe) Clark of Washburn and Steven D. (Ruth) Seckler of Secor; his grandchildren, Nathan (Dawn) Buis, Carissa (Dewey) Abney, Krystle (Heather) Buis, Ashley (Brandon) Beal, Trenton Clark, Kailyn (Jimmy) Clark and Austin Seckler; one great-grandchild, Braiden Buis; his siblings, Dennis (Suzie) Seckler of Metamora, Edna Marchand of Peoria, Candace (Jack) Miller of Foley, AL, Mary Seckler of Lostant, Jeannie (Dave) Stivers of Washburn and Theresa Seckler of East Peoria; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Seckler of Roanoke.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jack, Bruce, Arnold and Norman; and one sister, Lois.
Steve was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Washburn. He retired after 35 years at McBride & Schoff in 2001.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019