Steven Charles Renfro
BARTONVILLE - Steven Charles Renfro, 60, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on January 14, 1960, in Springfield, Illinois, to Charles and Edythe (Welsh) Renfro. He married Connie Lynn Icenogle on September 14, 1985, in Washington, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2019, in Bartonville. Also preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Stacie (Matt) Frauenhoffer of Bartonville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Chuntierria, Khia and Deon Frauenhoffer, along with children who were blessed and loved by Connie and Steven; one sister, Sue (Alan) Dearman, and brother, James (Melissa) Renfro, both of Springfield, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
Steven was a truck driver for many years and also worked at Caterpillar in Safety and Security. He enjoyed working on the farm and his tractors. Steven was a member of the Bartonville Christian Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Bartonville Christian Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services and inurnment will be in the Smithville Cemetery in Smithville, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Bartonville Christian Church.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
