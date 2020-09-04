Steven David Jones
PEORIA - Steven David Jones, 65, of Wickenburg, AZ, formerly of Peoria, died Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center. Steve was born on December 2nd, 1954, in Denison, IA to Donald David Jones and Helen Jean Jones. He spent his early childhood there, and then in Sac City, IA, then Whittemore, IA. He spent his high school years in Algona, IA. Steve went to college at Iowa State University in Ames, IA and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. There, he also met his future wife, Nancy D. Goodwin. Steve worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Peoria, IL for 37 years. He married Nancy D. Jones on July 14th, 1979. They enjoyed 41 beautiful years together. Steve is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Joanna Bailey Jones of Peoria, IL and son David Albert Jones of Denver, CO; one brother Guy Thomas (Sharon) Jones of Tustin Hills, Ca; a brother in law, Rex B. (Sara) Goodwin of Clovis, CA; a niece Fallon M. (Michael) Martinez and children; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Steve was hard working, joyful, and a loving husband, father, son and brother. He raised his family on Woodford Way in Metamora, IL for 30 years. He was a member and treasurer of the R/C Flyers in Washington, IL, and Tennis Club member at Peoria, IL and Wickenburg, AZ. Steve kept busy with his many home improvement projects: carpentry, building his RV-14 Vans airplane and piloting it along with his wife, Nancy. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with Nancy on the back. He was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, IL and enjoyed becoming a new member of Fire Rock Cowboy Church in Wickenburg, AZ. Please feel free to follow Steve's passion on his airplane building blog: http://steevosrv14a.blogspot.com/
An immediate family service will be held and then a Celebration of Life service on October 10th on Saturday at 11 am at Los Caballeros Golf Resort 1551 S Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 with lunch to follow. Memorials may be made to Marshall County Flyers, PO Box 38 Lacon, IL 61540 for Young Pilots training. Steve's memorial website is available at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.