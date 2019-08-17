|
Steven E. "Panama" Olson
MAQUON - Steven E. "Panama" Olson, 67, of Maquon died Friday, August 16, 2019, in his home.
He was born on June 17, 1952, in Peoria, the son of Jim and Barbara (Hubbur) Davis. Steve married Laura (Appel) Morris in June of 2005 at their home, and she survives.
Steve is also survived by his son, Justin (Ebonee Dickerson) Morris of Galesburg; cousins, Patty (Randy) Gleich of Colorado, Kathy (Mike) DeTrempe of Peoria and Wendy Peazy of Peoria; and his father-in-law, Ed Appel of North Henderson. Also surviving are his beloved granddaughter, Nataley Morris; and many dear friends made over the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather and one son, Michael "Mic" Olson.
Steve was raised and educated in Peoria. After school, he began apprenticing as a painter in California and Texas before moving back to Illinois. Steve was a bartender for 20 years at Soangetaha Country Club before owning and operating Steve Olson Painting in 1993. After 18 years of owning "The Elite Painting Company in Town," Steve retired in 2014. Steve had an interest in C.B. Radio from a very young age. He was known worldwide from his handle "Panama Red." Steve loved his family and especially loved being a grandfather to Nataley.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Steve Olson Memorial Fund, which may be given at any F&M Bank location.
Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019