Steven Eckhoff
BENSON - Steven R. Eckhoff, 65, of Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Savoy, passed away at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Sun City West, AZ.
He was born on June 16, 1953, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Marvin and Patricia (Stromberger) Eckhoff. He married Donna Mae Bennett on November 3, 1979, in Wheaton, IL. She survives and resides in Sun City West, AZ
Also surviving are his children, Johnny (MaryCruz) Eckhoff of Rantoul and Jeremee Eckhoff of Urbana; three sisters, Marge (Steve) Kasten of Hoyleton, IL, Jeanne Brennan of Lowpoint, IL, and DeAnn (John) Heck of Moweaqua, IL.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother-in-law, Len Brennan.
Steven was a Roanoke-Benson High School graduate. He received a BS in Physics from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master's Degree and Doctorate from Purdue University in Agricultural Engineering. He worked for 24 years at the University of Illinois as a Professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 22 at Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign. A committal service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1781 County Road, Benson, on a date to be announced.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Benson or the Parkinson's Foundation.
