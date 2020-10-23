1/1
Steven Graham
Steven Graham
PEORIA - Elder Steven L. Graham, 59, of Douglasville, Ga., formerly of Peoria, departed this life on Oct. 8, 2020.
Steven was born to John A. and Etta M. (Campbell) Graham Sr. in Peoria on July 19, 1961. He graduated from Manual High School in 1979, where he was an accomplished athlete in many sports and a member of the 1975-77 football teams inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he was recognized for superb service by Georgia's governor.
He married the love of his life, Sylvia A. Neal, April 21, 1990. Together they had five children.
He was a member of Highpoint Christian Tabernacle in Ga., for 32 years. His servant heart affected the lives of many people. He was ordained an Elder in 2015.
Surviving are his wife, Sylvia; children, Tonika, Kambria, Justin, Stephanee, Keonna, Chamblee, Aaron, and Chelsea; siblings, Johnetta, Elaine, John, Gregory, Christopher, Mary, Regina, and Keonna; 12 grandchildren, nieces & nephews, cousins and many friends who loved and respected him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John Jr., a sister, Susan, and son, Stephan.
Services were Oct. 21 at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, Ga. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.williewatkins.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 489-6751
October 21, 2020
Regina Graham
Sister
October 16, 2020
I guess God had better plans for you bro I miss you and I love you; your baby sister forever you are one of God's chosen disciples.
Regina Graham
Sister
