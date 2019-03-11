Home

METAMORA - Steven H. Bumeter, 69, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on January 9, 1950, in Peoria, IL, to Harold D. and Geraldine (Garrison) Bumeter. He married Cynthia J. "Cindy" Armstrong on July 16, 1970, in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy of Metamora; sons, Brett Bumeter of Belmont, NC, and Troy (Tracey) Bumeter of Metamora; grandchildren, Corbin, Zoe, Mya, Zachary and Grayson; brother, Rick (Donna) Bumeter of Defiance, MO; and six nieces and nephews.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and his whole entire family. He knew no limits and pulled out all the stops to make Christmas perfect. His mind never stopped thinking of things that could help people. He was gifted at buying clothes for his wife, Cindy, and surprised her with new cars every couple months. He loved his business, The Peoria Lawn Maintenance Team. He put his heart into each client project and compliments would light him up.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with the Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Midwest Affiliate, 208 South LaSalle Street, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
