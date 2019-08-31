|
Steven K. Rhoads
CHILLICOTHE - Steven Kenneth Rhoads, 60, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 12:23 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on October 22, 1958, to Kenneth and Mary Rhoads. He married Karen Weers on August 14, 2009.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Kenneth A. Rhoads.
He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle and is survived by his mother, Mary Rhoads of Peoria, AZ; two daughters, Stephanie Rhoads of Washington, IL, and Julia Rhoads of East Peoria, IL; one step-son, Matthew Taghen of Chillicothe, IL; one brother, Greg (Vicki) Rhoads of Layton, UT; two sisters, Karen (Todd) Thompson of Glendale, AZ, and Kristin (Kent) Boyer of Peoria Heights, IL; three granddaughters, Madison, Ava and Evelyn; five nieces; and three nephews.
He worked at Metamora Woodworking for 32 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved woodworking, working in the garden and spending time with his daughters and granddaughters.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, IL. A celebration of life will be then held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Spring Bay America Legion from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019