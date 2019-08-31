Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rhoads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven K. Rhoads

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven K. Rhoads Obituary
Steven K. Rhoads
CHILLICOTHE - Steven Kenneth Rhoads, 60, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 12:23 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on October 22, 1958, to Kenneth and Mary Rhoads. He married Karen Weers on August 14, 2009.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Kenneth A. Rhoads.
He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle and is survived by his mother, Mary Rhoads of Peoria, AZ; two daughters, Stephanie Rhoads of Washington, IL, and Julia Rhoads of East Peoria, IL; one step-son, Matthew Taghen of Chillicothe, IL; one brother, Greg (Vicki) Rhoads of Layton, UT; two sisters, Karen (Todd) Thompson of Glendale, AZ, and Kristin (Kent) Boyer of Peoria Heights, IL; three granddaughters, Madison, Ava and Evelyn; five nieces; and three nephews.
He worked at Metamora Woodworking for 32 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved woodworking, working in the garden and spending time with his daughters and granddaughters.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, IL. A celebration of life will be then held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Spring Bay America Legion from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the MDS Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now