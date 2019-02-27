|
Steven Kroll
PEORIA - Steven Gayle Kroll, 66, of Peoria passed away peacefully at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Born on Sept. 18, 1952, the son of Billie J. Kroll and Bertha D. Kroll Kramer, he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra McDaniels Kroll; 2 sons, Scott (Carrie) Kroll and Douglas (Lisa) Kroll; 1 daughter, Jennifer Seward; and 1 step-son, Thomas Murphy. He is also survived by 1 brother, Thomas (Karen) Kroll; 2 sisters, Patricia (Charles) McAllister and Victoria (Steven) Krumholz; and 1 step-brother, Kenneth (Shari) Prather. He was Grandpa to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Steve was an avid golfer and enjoyed volunteering at Madison Golf Course over the past few seasons.
Steve was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who has requested no local services, but had pre-arranged a military burial at sea.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Debra McDaniels Kroll to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their excellence in care and dignity.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019