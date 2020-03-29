Home

Steven M. Hallock


1949 - 2020
Steven M. Hallock Obituary
Steven M. Hallock
PEORIA - Steven Michael Hallock, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hawthorne Manor in Peoria.
Steven was born on January 21, 1949, in Peoria to Charles Eugene and Marian (Hufnagel) Hallock. He married Carol Gain Stiles on December 12, 1987, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; his step-children, Charles Stiles Jr. (Gilda) of Arkadelphia, AR, Peggy Sprague of Eureka, IL, Gregory Stiles of Peoria, IL, and Kathy Mosley of Lincoln, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Randy Hallock.
Steven worked for Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed antique car shows, especially at Iola, WI, 1947 Hudson red pickup trucks and NASCAR races.
A private graveside service will be held at LaSalle Cemetery in Rome.
Arrangements are under the care of Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
