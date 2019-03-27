|
Steven Olin
EUREKA - Steven C. Olin, 65, of Eureka, a former longtime copy editor for the Journal Star, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home.
Born Sept. 24, 1953, in Princeton to Burton and Evelyn Olin, he is survived by his mother of Princeton; one brother, David, and one niece, Amy, both of Alto Pass.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Steve graduated from Princeton High School, attended Illinois Valley Community College and studied history at Illinois State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1975 and a master's degree in 1976.
Steve began his first and only job as a copy editor and page designer for the Journal Star on Halloween night 1977, thinking that it might be interesting work. Never able to sleep well, he also figured the night shift would suit him. Little did he realize the copy desk would become his professional passion and that he would become a newsroom legend. Over the next three decades, he entertained, infuriated and inspired scores of rookie journalists and grizzled veterans alike.
His encyclopedic knowledge of almost any subject, near-total recall of central Illinois events and obsessive attention to detail made him a perfect fit for a job in which finding and correcting errors is paramount. Not surprisingly, he also played a mean game of chess, having competed for the IVCC Chess Club. His expertise ran the gamut from 17th century battles to World War II to personal investing to battery chargers, from water heater maintenance to historic South Pole expeditions. No subject was too obscure or unworthy for Steve to pursue.
Steve was proud of being an active member of the Peoria Newspaper Guild, holding various leadership positions. As president from 1981 to 1983, he led contract negotiations with Journal Star management. Guild members recall that he once called a meeting to order so enthusiastically that the gavel broke. He remained a strong advocate for labor unions his entire working life and beyond. Steve retired in February of 2007. He remarked often, both before and after retirement, how truly privileged he felt to have worked with so many talented and dedicated journalists and friends in his nearly 30 years at the paper.
In retirement, Steve became a regular fixture on Facebook, entertaining friends and former colleagues with his insightful, incisive and often barbed comments and posts. He loved a good Facebook argument, especially about politics.
Above all, Steve loved spending time with his family. Many of his vacations were enjoyed with Evelyn, Dave and Amy, boating and fishing in southern Illinois, as well as special holidays at his mother's home in Princeton when everyone could get together. He adored Amy, and it was important to him that she get a good college education.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, at Norberg Memorial Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with services to follow, officiated by Father Thomas Taylor of Peoria, IL. Graveside services will be in Limerick Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Steve's niece, Amariah "Amy" Olin, to establish a college education fund. Memorials may be sent to Norberg Memorial Home, Inc., 701 E. Thompson St., Princeton, IL, 61356.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019