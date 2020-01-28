Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Steven Ort


1971 - 2020
Steven Ort Obituary
Steven Ort
PEORIA - Steven Ort, age 48, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born to Steven Ort and Connie Tesch on June 12, 1971, in Gibson City, IL. He married Carrie Hunt on December 23, 1994, in Washington, IL, and they remained close friends following their separation. She survives.
Steven is also survived by his children, Chaz Ort of Peoria and Britney Ort of East Peoria; mother, Connie (Theodore) Goffrier of East Peoria; father, Steven Ort of Reidsville, NC; grandson, Nikolos Ort of Peoria; sister, Amy (Scott) Frickleton of O'Fallon, IL; one nephew, Ayden; and one niece, Ali.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He served in the United States Army during Desert Storm. Steven worked at the Pekin Federal Prison for 14 years as a Corrections Officer. He loved riding his Harley and flying RC airplanes, and was a member of ABATE and AMA. More than anything, he cherished his time with his children and the rest of his family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Jay Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home before the service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rider attire is appropriate.
Memorials in honor of Steven may be made to the Ort Education Memorial Fund at Redbrand Credit Union.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
