|
|
Steven Powell
WASHINGTON — Steven Powell, 53, of Washington passed away at 2:11 pm Monday, March 25, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a short illness.
He was born May 19, 1965, in Peoria.
Surviving are his son Jesse of Sunnyland; mother, Eunice, and sister Lisa, both of Eureka. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; brother Todd; and his grandparents.
According to Steven's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites are in the care of Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory, Washington. The family wishes to thank all the kind, caring people at OSF who cared for Steven during his stay there.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019