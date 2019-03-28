Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Powell


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Powell Obituary
Steven Powell
WASHINGTON — Steven Powell, 53, of Washington passed away at 2:11 pm Monday, March 25, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria after a short illness.
He was born May 19, 1965, in Peoria.
Surviving are his son Jesse of Sunnyland; mother, Eunice, and sister Lisa, both of Eureka. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; brother Todd; and his grandparents.
According to Steven's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites are in the care of Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory, Washington. The family wishes to thank all the kind, caring people at OSF who cared for Steven during his stay there.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now