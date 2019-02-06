Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Steven Wayne Gobert


1950 - 2019
Steven Wayne Gobert Obituary
Steven Wayne Gobert
PEORIA - Steven W. Gobert of Peoria, our dear brother, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Rosewood Care Center of Peoria, after his long battle with cancer. He was 68.
Born December 9, 1950, in Peoria to James and Dorothy (Bell) Gobert, he married Linda Paul. She survives.
Also surviving are their 2 sons, Jason Gobert of Pekin, IL, and Jeremy (Ana) Gobert of Gainesville, GA; 5 grandchildren, Jason Curless, Gavyn Kenyon Cruz, Brady and Luciana Gobert; two brothers, Larry Gobert of Varna, IL, and Mike Gobert of Peoria, IL; and two sisters, Marsha Dotzert of Secor, IL, and Susan Greenlee of Inverness, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, James Gobert and William Gobert.
Steve went Richwoods High School and entered the Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.
He worked many years for the Peoria Fence Company and Master Fence Company. He loved fishing with his sons and he loved boating with his brothers. He especially loved fishing with his father and sons in the Florida Keys.
Cremation has been accorded. Graveside services will be at a later date at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to OSF Hospice, 2265 W. Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
