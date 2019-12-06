|
Stewart "Stu" M. Milus
PEORIA - Stewart "Stu" Milus, 65, formerly of Peoria, Ill., passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. He was born on Oct. 25, 1954 in Champaign, IL to Thomas Milus and Barbara Sieks. He married Laura Ann Goode on May 2, 2015 in Peoria, IL.
Surviving Stu are his wife, three sons; Joshua Milus, Aaron (Cristen) Milus, and Levi Jungkind, his father, Thomas, and two brothers, Thomas (JoAnn) Milus and John (Sherry) Milus, and sister, Kathy (Jim) Burdette. Also surviving are his niece, Alexa Milus, two nephews, Justin and Michael Leonard, and father and mother-in-law, Pastor Terry and Mary Ann Goode. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.
Stu graduated with a Master's of Science in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University and went on to work for State Farm for 32 years. He retired from there in 2018 and then started working for Sirius Computer Solutions as an IT Consultant. He was a member at Grace Presbyterian for ten years. Stu was a prolific musician and was involved with musical programs in his church and other organizations in the central Illinois area, like the Peoria Symphony. He was very intelligent man with a kind heart and humble demeanor. He loved traveling with his wife and cooking.
Stu was the love of my life, an answer to prayer, and my eternal soul mate. He was my best friend and the most kind, decent, and moral human I've ever known. His integrity and faith in the Almighty God was unmatched. He showed me what true love is and I will love him forever. I long for the day to see him again. - Laura
A funeral service will be held for Stu at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. A visitation will be on Sunday, December 8, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. Additionally, visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019