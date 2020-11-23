1/1
Sue Ellen Gass
1946 - 2020
Sue Ellen Gass
PRINCETON - Sue Ellen Gass, 74, of Princeton, formerly of Henry, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Liberty Village of Princeton.
Sue was born on June 10, 1946, in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of Howard and Myrtle Coxon.
Surviving are husband, Leon Gass of Henry; two daughters, Amy (Glenn) Gales of Henry and Shelly (David) Pearson of Canton; one son, William (Dawn) Carlin Jr. of Washington; two grandchildren, Ellen (Tim) Pearson of Chillicothe and Ian Gales of Henry; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Gable.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis Nelson; and grandson, Cody Carlin.
Sue was a bright spirit who loved animals and making people laugh. She was an avid crafter and loved selling items at local craft shows. Her family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village of Princeton for the love and care they gave her.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Better Banks, c/o Sue Gass Memorial Fund, 900 N. 4th Street, Chillicothe, IL 61523, or directly to the family. To leave online condolences on Sue's tribute wall, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
