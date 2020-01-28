|
|
Sue Ellen Nelton
PEORIA - Sue Ellen Nelton, 58, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Sue was born on December 8, 1961, in Peoria, IL. She worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center for over 30 years and since 1988. Sue made many friends throughout her life and years at OSF, forging bonds and relationships with both patients and co-workers.
Her family was most important to her. Sue was a proud and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and soul.
Sue enjoyed sitting and having good conversation with anybody. She had a great love of music and a knack for finding a good deal!
Sue had expressed that she wished for her family and friends to remember her for who she was in life prior to her breast cancer journey. She battled her illness with all her might from day one and never gave up. She tightened up her boxing gloves a little tighter with every bout.
Sue was loved dearly by her family and friends and was often regarded by others as a strong, resilient and selfless soul and will always be missed by those that knew her.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Virgil T. Coyle and Lillian L. Coyle (Douglas).
She is survived by her son, Joshua L. Coyle (Jen) of Denver, CO; daughters, Jessica L. Coyle (Tim) and Lacey E. Nelton (Rod) of Peoria, IL; brother, David L. Coyle of Peoria, IL; sister, Edna M. Bellinger (Coyle) of Gilbert, AZ; and three grandchildren, Alayah, Oliver and Jaylah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to www.metavivor.org, in Sue's memory.
A celebration of life will be held at The Eagles Club, 1704 South East Lane, Peoria, on February 8, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020