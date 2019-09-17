|
|
Sue Mescher Jelesnianski
MORTON – Sue E. (Scifres) Mescher Jelesnianski, 65, of Maynardville, Tenn., formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn., with her family by her side, after a brave 10-year battle with cancer.
Sue was born on August 28, 1954, to Charlie and Norma (McKinley) Scifres, in LaFayette, Ind. In 2017, she married Stefan Jelesnianski, who survives her.
Sue is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Julie Mescher, and their children Aleigha, Kaida and Trent; her son and daughter-in-law, Nate and Kendra Mescher, and their children, Sophia, Nolan, Colin and Kamren; her father, Charlie Scifres; and siblings, Dave (Therese) Scifres, Jan Crump and Lori (Gary) LeVar.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sue graduated Morton High School in 1972 and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1976, with a degree in mathematics. She enjoyed her 18-year career in IT at State Farm, spending time with her grandchildren and supporting other cancer survivors. Sue was a caring and giving person; she continued that in death through the gift of organ donation.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Dan Baker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Research Institute.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019