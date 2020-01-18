|
|
Sue Smith
WASHINGTON - Sue Smith, 73, of Washington, IL, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
Sue was born on May 1, 1946, in Springfield, MO, to the late Howard and Beulah Caton. She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Smith, in 1965. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Traci Smith (Kevin Donahue) of Brimfield and Toni Smith (Shea) of Kenosha, WI; sisters, Judy Brasier of Pomona, MO, and Terry Nicholson of Willow Springs, MO; and brother, Steve Caton of Pomona, MO.
Sue was a beautiful, fun-loving Mom who made her home a place where the neighborhood kids wanted to hang out. She enjoyed walking and talking with friends and neighbors, had a green thumb and an affinity for ice cream and loved to sing. Her natural talent for baking led her to a long career as the bakery manager at Thompson's Food Basket, and she later retired from IGA in Metamora. Sue liked to spend her free time with her husband, Ron, watching the St. Louis Cardinals play and as members of several car clubs, attending car shows in their Chevy Nomad.
Please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ludy's Kickapoo Creek Saloon in Kickapoo, IL.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Thank you to everyone at Farmington Country Manor for the wonderful care they provided during her time there.
Sue's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020