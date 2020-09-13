Sue Zaiser
WASHINGTON - Susan Zaiser, 70, of Washington died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Peoria at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Surviving are her loving husband, John Zaiser Sr. of Washington; children, John (Dari) Zaiser Jr. of Washington, Josh Zaiser of East Peoria and Samantha (Jarrett) Leverton of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Lawrence; and siblings, Nancy and Edwin Lawrence.
Susan was a loving and adored Grandma to her 8 grandsons, Anson, Paxton and Hawkins Zaiser, Andrew, Quinten and Easton Zaiser and Owen and Lucas Leverton; and one great-grandson Carter. Her grandsons were the light of her life, and she often bragged about the winning ball team she had with all 9 of them.
She was born on June 14, 1950, in Decatur to Mary and Edwin Lawrence Sr. She graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1968, from WIU in 1972 with a Bachelor's Degree in education, and went on to earn her Master's in education degree at ISU. She married John Zaiser on June 28, 1975. She worked as a business and computer teacher at East Peoria Community High School for 37 years and helped build a work-study program there. After retiring, she worked part-time at Illinois Central College and Washington Community High School, continuing to positively impact students' lives. She spent countless hours cheering her children on and helping them succeed in whatever they chose to do. Susan was kind-hearted and funny, loved a good joke, and was almost always reading or playing a computer game. She was also a proud member of the Dennis Blundy Drinking Club. She loved sports and rooting for the Cubs, Bears and any team her kids or grandsons were on.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor Tom Heren will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Please wear Panthers or Raiders gear, or any of your favorite sports team. Additional visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carle Eureka Hospital for taking tremendous care of Susan during the last year of her life and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for the great care provided in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
For more information on COVID requirements or to leave a condolences, visit Sue's tribute at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
.