Sunny Bollinger
PEORIA - Sunny H. Bollinger, 72, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.
A drive through visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home, 428 West McClure Avenue in Peoria. Please enter the funeral home from the back entrance on the Flora Avenue side.
Sunny was born on August 24, 1947 in Nashville, TN, a daughter of Clarence Dick and Peggy Hoover. She married Ralph Bollinger on August 4, 1973 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2017.
She is survived by her sons, Kurt (Maggi) Bollinger of Metamora and David (Kelsey) Bollinger of East Peoria; sister, Julie Duel of Charlotte, TN; and four grandchildren.
Sunny was a barber at Slim Clippin's in Peoria Heights for many years. Her family and friends describe her as having an encouraging and positive spirit. She was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma and she will be much missed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sunny's memory to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020