BARTONVILLE – Susan Adams, 72, of Bartonville passed away at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on August 7, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of Robert Eugene and Helen Lucille (Quinn) Orten. She married Robert Michael "Mike" Adams on March 29, 1971, in Peoria. He survives.
Susan is survived by her son, Robert A. (Julie) Adams of Batavia; three grandchildren, Rachel, Hailey and Ryan Adams of Batavia; sister, Karen Cannon of Kennett, MO; aunt, Ann (Bill) Stampf of The Villages, FL; two nieces, Ciara (Paul) Allison of Russellville, AR, and Jennie Gould of New Zealand; three nephews, Brian Gould of New Zealand, Troy (Megan) Rupnik of Yorktown, VA, and Judd (Theresa) Cannon of Kennett, MO; mother-in-law, Mildred Adams of Peoria; and sister-in-law, Karen (Mike) Onyett of Russellville, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Susan was a graduate of Bradley University Class of 1970. Susan and Mike owned and operated RM Adams Company for 30 years and last operated Seattle Sutton's Health Eating in Peoria for 13 years, retiring in 2013.
Susan was a 27 year cancer survivor. She was a member and very active in Sigma Kappa Sorority, achieving many awards for her volunteering as an advisor. Susan was also a member of Femmes Unir Woman's Club of Bartonville GFWC and attended St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville.
Susan's funeral service will be private. Her visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will take place in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois CancerCare in Peoria or the Femmes Unir Woman's Club of Bartonville GFWC.
