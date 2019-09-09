|
|
Susan and Donald Weideman
PEORIA - Susan M. Weideman, born July 22, 1946, and Donald L. Weideman, born September 2, 1944, enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Susan entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, followed by Donald on Sunday, August 11, 2019, while in hospice care at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Sue graduated from Blackhawk College LPN program and spent her career caring for others. Don retired from IH Farmall-Navistar, where he worked as a machine operator. Don and Sue were devout Catholics and members of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. They enjoyed traveling, attending family sporting events, supporting the Chicago Cubs, playing cards, exercising at the River Plex and socializing with friends. Sue was a CASA volunteer and participated in many church activities. Don enjoyed refinishing vintage radio cabinets. They were loved by everyone they encountered. They leave behind a legacy of faith, strength, generosity and love of family.
Don and Sue were blessed with four children, thirteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Surviving children are Robert Sheehan (Michelle) of Colorado Springs, CO, Ronald Sheehan (Vicki) of Moline, IL, Dawn Wimmer (Robert) of Peoria, IL, and Joeley Hishon (Heath) Peoria, IL. Surviving grandchildren are Deborah Sachen (Jeff), Brittany Sheehan, David Sheehan (Morgan), Bradley, Andrea and Holly Sheehan, Lynsey Steinbach (Nick), Nels Larson, Leyna Wimmer and Jennifer Denny and Olivia, Addison and Emma Hishon.
They were preceded in death by their granddaughter, Grace Hishon. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Marie Mohr; and brother, Thomas. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ella Weideman; and siblings, Carlene, Helen, Marjorie, Raymond and William. Don is survived by sisters, Joan Gunnerson and Ruth Sutton.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Humane Society, in honor of their beloved canine companion, Bella.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time, with the Rev. Father Duane Jack officiating. Committal will immediately follow at the Mausoleum of the Resurrection in the St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019