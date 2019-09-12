Home

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
(309) 467-2423
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Eureka, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Eureka, IL
1957 - 2019
Susan Armstrong Obituary
Susan Armstrong
EUREKA - Susan R. Armstrong, 61, of Bloomington, IL formerly of Eureka, IL passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Sept. 16, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka. Pastor Charles Bahn will officiate. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
