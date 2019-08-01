|
Susan Bishop
MORTON - Susan Kay Bishop, 69, of Morton passed away early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, in Peoria, Ill. The world lost a beauty, but heaven gained an angel.
Susan was born on September 17, 1949, in Champaign, Ill., to Harold and Geraldine (Herriott) Hickle. She was a tomboy who loved to climb trees and run shirtless through her hometown of Mahomet. She was valedictorian in 1967, and she found love across the street from her childhood home. Susan and Dan were married for 18 years and were blessed with nearly perfect daughters, Jennie and Katie Bishop, whom they raised in Decatur, Ill. Once the girls were away at college, Susan moved to Morton, Ill., where she spent her career working at ATS, and her free time with friends she made as a beloved member of Harvest Bible Chapel in East Peoria. Anyone who encountered Susan quickly knew her motivation was to make everyone feel welcome, at ease, and like they were the most important person in the room.
Susan was a small, yet incredibly mighty force on Earth. She approached everything as if it was an Olympic sport; playing tennis, lifting weights, shopping, washing dishes and making homemade toffee each Christmas for half of central Illinois. Five years ago, she applied this gusto to her fight against cancer. She defied the statistics. She never stopped moving, had a voracious social life, and loved to lend a hand to anyone in need. She logged countless miles driving to Chicago to spend time with the love of her life (granddaughter, Hunter) running up and down the driveway, reading with Hunter, and showing us what life was all about. She was everyone's favorite "Gommie."
We would all like to thank Dr. Salvatore LoCoco (previously of Illinois CancerCare in Peoria, Ill.). We know she fought harder to make him proud of his prize patient. He gave Susan five treasured years with her family. We also want to thank all of Susan's friends, who encouraged her through rounds of chemo and smothered her with love. Susan and her daughters would also like to thank Susan's sister, Mary Blaudow, for being an outstanding caretaker and companion for this last, most difficult year. This is why she was able to fight so hard.
Surviving are her two daughters, Jennie (Justin Hood) Bishop of Wilmette, Ill., and Katie (Brogan) Bishop-Conklin of Chicago, Ill.; one granddaughter, Hunter Hood of Wilmette, Ill.; one brother, Fred (Edith) Hickle of Tucson, Ariz.; and one sister, Mary (Randy) Blaudow of Hilliard, Fla.
She was preceded in death by both parents; one son, Benjamin Bishop; and one brother, Matt Hickle.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 401 Cimmeron Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Harvest Bible Chapel in East Peoria or the St. Jude Runner's Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019