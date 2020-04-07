|
|
Susan Connor Collins
PEORIA - Susan Connor Collins, 93, of Peoria Heights passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 4:10 a.m.
She was born on February 13, 1927, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Edward J. "E.J." and Eleanor (McGilton) Connor. She married the love of her life, Warren Palmer Collins, on April 2, 1948.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; two children, Catherine and Julia; one brother, David E. Connor; and one sister, Harriet Cameron Thrasher.
She is survived by two children, Martha Collins Bach (Rob) and Stan (Lori) Collins; one granddaughter, Alexandria (Nicholas) Lavin; three great-grandchildren, Vivienne (9), Charlotte (8) and Declan (6); nieces, Sara (Gary) Connor-James and Dr. Susan "Toodie" Connor; brother-in-law, Dean (Joan) Collins; niece, Kelly (Steve) Moulis; and two nephews, Scott (Lisa) Collins and Dr. Chris Cameron.
Susan was devoted to her family. She was a graduate from Peoria Central High School and Pomona College in Claremont, CA. She was very active in the community. She also belonged to numerous clubs, such as Country Club of Peoria, First Federated Church, Junior League of Peoria, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Lakeview Museum of Arts, Pebble Beach and the Beach and Tennis Club, Red Cross and YWCA of Peoria. Susan was proud of the lifelong family business, Connor Co., where she was Chairman of the Board for most of her life. She enjoyed travelling to Pebble Beach and Carmel, CA, in the summers and winters. Susan enjoyed Bridge with her friends at the Country Club and throwing a good party. She was an avid piano player and a lover of the arts who will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial donations in Susan's honor may be made to First Federated Church or the American Red Cross.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020