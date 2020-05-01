Home

POWERED BY

Services
Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home
1107 W. Garfield
Bartonville, IL 61607
(309) 697-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Jenks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Jenks


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan E. Jenks Obituary
Susan E. Jenks
BARTONVILLE – Susan E. Jenks, 59, of Bartonville passed away at 4:24 AM on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 19, 1960 in Waco, TX to Leverett and Virginia (O'Neal) Burchfield.
Surviving are four children, Robert (Emily) Hanson of San Diego, CA, Jessica Jenks of Los Angeles, CA, William A. Jenks IV of Hanna City, IL, and Jennifer Jenks of Bartonville, IL; three grandchildren, Austin, Olive, and Ace Hanson; one brother, Butch Burchfield of San Antonio, TX; two sisters, Ginger Goll and Liz Martinez both of San Antonio, TX; and her dog, Honeybear.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
Susan was a flooring specialist at Home Depot, but her real specialty was being a caretaker. She loved being a mom to her children, to her pets, and to anyone who walked into her house. She was also an avid gardener. So I guess you could say she was a mom to her plants as well.
Susan was known for being a very giving person, and in her final act of generosity she has chosen to be donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of IL. Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the . To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -