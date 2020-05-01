|
Susan E. Jenks
BARTONVILLE – Susan E. Jenks, 59, of Bartonville passed away at 4:24 AM on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 19, 1960 in Waco, TX to Leverett and Virginia (O'Neal) Burchfield.
Surviving are four children, Robert (Emily) Hanson of San Diego, CA, Jessica Jenks of Los Angeles, CA, William A. Jenks IV of Hanna City, IL, and Jennifer Jenks of Bartonville, IL; three grandchildren, Austin, Olive, and Ace Hanson; one brother, Butch Burchfield of San Antonio, TX; two sisters, Ginger Goll and Liz Martinez both of San Antonio, TX; and her dog, Honeybear.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
Susan was a flooring specialist at Home Depot, but her real specialty was being a caretaker. She loved being a mom to her children, to her pets, and to anyone who walked into her house. She was also an avid gardener. So I guess you could say she was a mom to her plants as well.
Susan was known for being a very giving person, and in her final act of generosity she has chosen to be donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of IL. Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the . To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020