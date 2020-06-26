Susan Grebner Werry
PEORIA - Susan Grebner Werry, age 49, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 5:57 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence.
Born January 17, 1971 in Long Beach, California, she was a daughter to Philip and Gladys (Ritter) Grebner. Susan thoroughly enjoyed her career as a Massage therapist and also her time at ICC where she worked at the studio helping students write papers. She was actively involved at St. Philomena Church and Chesterton Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she loved doing hair and make up for their theatre programs. Susan enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and other various crafts. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother and sister who enjoyed musicals, but most importantly cherished the time spent with her family.
Survivors include her father Philip Grebner of Peoria; four children: Megan Grebner, Sophia, Aidan and Sarah Werry; two sisters: Debbie (Jeff) Luttrell of Washington, IL and Barb (Michael) Ginsberg of Olathe, KS; as well as, several nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church with Father David Richardson officiating. Cremation rights will follow services and burial will take place at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Susan's memory may be made to the Chesterton Academy of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.