Susan "Sue" Hornung
BARTONVILLE - Susan Elizabeth Hornung (Pfeffinger), 63, of Bartonville passed on Friday, January 17, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Her husband of 35 years, Francis "Snap" Hornung, was also fatally injured in this accident.
Susan was born on Feb. 10, 1956, to Jacqueline and Lyle Pfeffinger. She married Francis "Snap" Hornung on May 5, 1984, in Washington, IL. In marriage, they were the perfect couple, Snap being the Yang to Sue's Ying. Sue making the rules and Snap following them. Snap saying, "Whatever Sue wants, Sue gets." Snap saying, "I'll try anything once," to Susie saying, "No Way."
She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Pfeffinger, in 1965; her stepfather, Larry Kinsinger; her step-brother, Michael (Betsy) Kinsinger; and her step-brother, Paul (Amy) Kinsinger.
She is survived by her mother, Jackie Kinsinger; sister, Cynthia (Charles) Rush; brother, Lyle Clayton (Rhonda) Pfeffinger; sister, Melinda (Steve) Hartseil; sister, Cheryl (John) Marchini; and 3 step-brothers, Danny (Cheri) Kinsinger, Malcolm (Debbie) Kinsinger and Lee (Laurie) Kinsinger.
Susan was a graduate of Washington Community High School. Susan worked briefly for the Washington Library before enjoying a lifelong career at OSF St. Francis Hospital of Peoria in surgical supply, retiring in 2017.
Susan's interests included swim team, scuba diving, square dancing and bingo. She enjoyed birds and had several parakeets as pets. She was a lifelong Cardinals fan.
Susan and Snap enjoyed their retirement years together, traveling with her husband to Lion's Club events, American Legion Post 979 functions, selling 50/50 raffle tickets at Peoria Chief's home games and attending the RiverPlex.
Susan's infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her, her favorite mealtime blessing of "Rubba, Dub, Dub, Thanks for the Grub," and her magic trick of cracking an egg on your head.
A joint visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, with joint funeral services on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Susan's name to TAPS animal shelter and American Diabetes Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020