Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Susan Ingolia


1943 - 2019
Susan Ingolia Obituary
Susan Ingolia
WASHINGTON - Susan Lee Ingolia, 75, of Washington, passed away at 9:01am Tuesday August 27, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born October 16, 1943 in Peoria to Elmer and Lola Marts White. She married Dominic M. Ingolia, Sr. on November 23, 1963 in Peoria; he survives.
Also surviving are her children, Tina (Tim) Kingsland, Dominic, Jr. (Brenda) and Vincent Ingolia; sister, Sandra (Wally) Heggemeier, grandchildren, Timothy, Christopher, Damen, Sofia, Mia, Madalyn, Anna Marie, and Erin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Christine Ann; and sister, Linda TerMaat.
Susan enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed spending time with her eight grandchildren and working for the business she built alongside her husband for the past 45 years.
A funeral service for Susan will be held at noon Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 10am-noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assocation, Central Illinois Chapter.
Susan's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
