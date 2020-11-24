Susan J. Dwyer
BRIMFIELD - Susan J. Dwyer, age 81, of Brimfield passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Sue was born on May 27, 1939, in Peoria, a daughter of Edward and Caroline (Schleifling) Hanley. She married David P. Dwyer on October 3, 1959, in Kickapoo, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are their 3 sons, Jerry (Kelli) Dwyer of Princeville, Bryan Dwyer of Kissimmee, FL, and Robert (Tracey) Dwyer of Edwards; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Phyllis (David) Heinz of Edwards, Annie (Harold) Snider of Elmwood and Carol (Rock) Matthewson of West Peoria; and one brother, Edward (Jill) Hanley II of Trivoli; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, John, Dave and Ken Hanley.
Sue worked as an administrative assistant at OSF St. Francis Corporate office for many years. Her interests included playing cards, fishing and reading. She loved taking trips to Florida to spend time on the beach. Most important to Sue was family and she cherished time spent with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sue was a member of St. Mary's of Kickapoo.
A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's of Kickapoo Grade School.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
