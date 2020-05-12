Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Susan K. Schupp


1950 - 2020
Susan K. Schupp Obituary
Susan K. Schupp
CHILLICOTHE - Susan K. Schupp, age 69, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Sue was born on September 10, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois, to Donald L. and Winifred K. (Tobin) Tomlin.
Sue graduated from Illinois State University in 1972 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She then taught at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe until she retired in 2007. Sue was a member of Northwoods Community Church in Chillicothe. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Cubs fan. Her greatest joy was her family. She was very active in her children and grandchildren's activities and she loved taking care of her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Nathan (Jessika) Schupp of Chillicothe and Sarah (Steeve) Dominique of Washington; her grandchildren, Alyxandra, Ava, Sophie, Lance, Alivia, Auden and Mikah; her siblings, Joyce (Jeff) Hasselberger of Elgin, Patricia Tomlin of Peoria, Michael (Jan) Tomlin of Sparland, Mark (Antoinette) Tomlin of Northbrook, Theresa Tomlin of Peoria, Mary Cooper of Buffalo Grove, Carol Dossett of Chillicothe and Patrick (Lisa) Tomlin of Hayworth; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stephen.
Cremation will be accorded and a private family service will be held. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Covid restrictions will be in effect.
Memorials may be made to the family for her grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020
