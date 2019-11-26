Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Susan Knight Obituary
Susan Knight
WASHINGTON - Susan N. Knight, 71, of Washington passed away in St. Louis, MO, at 5:46 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
She was born on May 22, 1948, in Peoria to Wayne R. and Clarice N. Brush Rennau. She married Jack D. Knight in Washington on July 27, 1968. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Clarice of Washington; son, J.D. (Alison) Knight, and grandchildren, Gabe, Cooper and Olivia Knight, all of Morton; brothers, Jerry (Pat) Rennau of Washington and Randy (Karen) Rennau of Peoria; nieces and nephew, Stephanie Rennau, Sean (Andrea) Rennau and Samantha (Tom) Sopko; and great-nieces and nephews, Andy Ferrell, Abby Ferrell, Jake Wright and Tommy Sopko.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne.
Susan worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed bowling, gardening (had a green thumb) and cooking. Her greatest joy was supporting her grandkids at softball, baseball, track and cross country. She took great joy in shopping at TJ Maxx and giving gifts was something she was the best at and never knew a stranger. She will dearly be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Her funeral service will follow on Friday at 3 p.m., with Pastor Mark McCall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin, Bill Maher Veterans Memorial or MGSA Softball.
Susan's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
