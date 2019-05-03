Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Susan "Susie" Smith

Susan "Susie" Smith Obituary
Susan "Susie" Smith
EAST PEORIA – Susan K. "Susie" Smith, 59, of East Peoria, passed away at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
She was born Dec. 21, 1959 in Peoria to David A. and Lucille Horsley Sr. They both preceded her in death along with her infant sister, Deborah. Surviving is her brother, David A. Smith of Castleton.
Susie worked in the Health Care field. She loved fishing, reading and horses.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to donor's choice. Cremation rites have been accorded per her wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life Service from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May, 18, 2019 at Taylor Masonic Lodge, 119 N. Wilmor Road in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Susie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
