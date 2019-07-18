|
Susanna Mae Jones
HANNA CITY — Susanna Mae Jones, age 86, of Hanna City, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:38 a.m. at Liberty Village Manor Court in Peoria.
She was born April 6, 1933 in Irving Township, IL to Henry and Lela (Oberle) Cassidy, Sr. She first married Arva Schwartz and he passed away. She later married Manley Jones. He passed away Sep. 23, 2001 in Hanna City. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Diana Cage, one infant granddaughter, one grandson, one brother and one sister.
Survivors include two sons: Ronald (Jill) Schwartz, Sr of Pottersville, MO, Dave (Pat) Jones of Elmwood, one daughter, Becky Harris of Bartlesville, OK, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by one brother, Henry Cassidy of West Frankfort, IL, and one sister, Loretta (Robert) Haacke of Trout Creek, MT.
Susanna was an accountant for Caterpillar, Inc. for 34 years retiring in 1988.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the .
You may view Susanna's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019