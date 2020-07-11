Suzane Ward Parker
PEORIA - Ms. Suzane Parker, 67, of Concord, NC, formerly of Peoria, IL, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
She was born on August 10, 1952, to Adlean (Sledge) Ward and George Edward Ward Sr.
She was a graduate of Richwoods High School, Western Illinois University, and the New York Institute of Technology. She was the former Senior HR Manager for IBM, VP of HR for Prudential and HR Director for Remington Hotels. She also made high end sales and was a collector of antiques and a world traveler.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Parker; father, George Ward Sr.; and siblings, George Ward Jr., Brian (Denaria) Ward, Gregory Ward, Diane Irving and Robin (Clifford) Lindsay.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation at 10 a.m. The Rev. Eddie Jackson will officiate. Suzane will be laid to rest at the Historic Springdale Cemetery, next to her beloved Mom.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com
.