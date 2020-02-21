|
|
Suzanne Meyer Stuber
PEORIA - Suzanne Meyer Stuber, 76, of Peoria passed away at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Manor Court of Liberty Village.
Suzanne was born November 28, 1943 in Peoria to Louis and Ruth (née Fernihough) Augspurger. She married Fred Stuber December 23, 2016 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Frank Louis (Barbara J. nee Ewing) Meyer III of Orlando Florida; one daughter, Tamara Meyer (Steven H.) Shaffer of Peoria; three grandchildren, Madeline Meyer of Orlando, FL, Sidney Shaffer of Peoria and Zachary Shaffer of Peoria; one brother, Lewis (Barbara nee Kipp) Augspurger of Cypress, TX.
She graduated from Woodruff High School and attended Bradley University.
Suzanne worked as a realtor for 23 years having worked at Trader's Reality, Jim Maloof Reality and retired from Remax Traders Unlimited.
In her early years, Suzanne was very artistic and enjoyed working with flowers, decorating, oil painting, and playing tennis.
She was a Sustainer of the Junior League of Peoria, treasurer of the Peoria Civic Opera League and a Visionary Society member of Peoria Riverfront Museum.
She was a deacon and member of First Federated Church, and its Mother's Club.
Memorial services will be at 12 Noon Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Federated Church where visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Rev. Dr. Forrest L. Krummel, Jr. will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Federated Church Coffee Hour, 3601 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria IL 61604, where Suzanne and Fred first met.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020