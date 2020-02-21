Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Federated Church
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
First Federated Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Stuber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Meyer Stuber


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Meyer Stuber Obituary
Suzanne Meyer Stuber
PEORIA - Suzanne Meyer Stuber, 76, of Peoria passed away at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Manor Court of Liberty Village.
Suzanne was born November 28, 1943 in Peoria to Louis and Ruth (née Fernihough) Augspurger. She married Fred Stuber December 23, 2016 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Frank Louis (Barbara J. nee Ewing) Meyer III of Orlando Florida; one daughter, Tamara Meyer (Steven H.) Shaffer of Peoria; three grandchildren, Madeline Meyer of Orlando, FL, Sidney Shaffer of Peoria and Zachary Shaffer of Peoria; one brother, Lewis (Barbara nee Kipp) Augspurger of Cypress, TX.
She graduated from Woodruff High School and attended Bradley University.
Suzanne worked as a realtor for 23 years having worked at Trader's Reality, Jim Maloof Reality and retired from Remax Traders Unlimited.
In her early years, Suzanne was very artistic and enjoyed working with flowers, decorating, oil painting, and playing tennis.
She was a Sustainer of the Junior League of Peoria, treasurer of the Peoria Civic Opera League and a Visionary Society member of Peoria Riverfront Museum.
She was a deacon and member of First Federated Church, and its Mother's Club.
Memorial services will be at 12 Noon Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Federated Church where visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Rev. Dr. Forrest L. Krummel, Jr. will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Federated Church Coffee Hour, 3601 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria IL 61604, where Suzanne and Fred first met.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -