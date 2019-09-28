Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Suzanne "Susie" Rogers


1942 - 2019
Suzanne "Susie" Rogers Obituary
Suzanne "Susie" Rogers
PEORIA - Suzanne "Susie" Rogers, 77, of Peoria passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Peoria
She was born on January 5, 1942, in Peoria, IL, to William C. and Violet G. (Poplett) Lindig. She married Richard Rogers on May 9, 1964, in Peoria.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Billy, Rolly and Jim Lindig.
Surviving are her husband, Richard of Peoria; two daughters, Rebecca L. Rogers and Kimberly S. (Jason) Wolland, both of Bartonville; and three grandchildren, Aaron Wolland, Cody Rogers and Jenna Wolland.
Susie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville and worked as a Teller at Madison Park Bank for many years. Susie enjoyed boating, spending time with her family and listening to Elvis.
A visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A service will be on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Entombment will follow at Parkview's Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Illinois Cancer Care Center in Peoria.
Condolences may be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
