Suzanne Schmidgall
MORTON - Suzanne M. Schmidgall, 71, of Morton passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Suzanne was born on February 4, 1948, in Kewanee, Ill., to Paul and Theresa (Hock) Vogel. She married Lynn Dietrich in Roanoke, Ill., on November 30, 1968. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1988.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her biological father, Fred Frankville; and one step-brother, Harry Boswell Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Paul) Quiram of Benson, Ill., and Cindy (Shane) Zimmerman of Bellflower, Ill.; her biological mother, Sherry Frankville of Milan, Ill.; three step-sons, Paul (Becky) Schmidgall of Florida and Scott (Lora) Schmidgall and Troy (Kelly) Schmidgall, both of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Erin Quiram, Michael (Hannah) Brooks and Cheyenne Zimmerman; four step-granchildren; three great-grandchildren; one half brother, Richard (Sandy) Frankville of Brazil, Ind.; and four step-siblings, William Boswell and Steven Boswell, both of South Caroline, Dennis (Ana) Boswell of Rota, Spain, and Cheryl Adams of Alabama.
Suzanne was a dental assistant for 17 years, currently working for Dr. Jack Walz in Peoria.
She attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Wednesday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or TAPS.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019