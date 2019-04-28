Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Sylvia Ruth Welch

Sylvia Ruth Welch Obituary
Sylvia Ruth Welch
PEORIA - Sylvia R. Welch, 71, of Peoria passed away at 5:21 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home, with her son and family at her side.
Sylvia was born on October 25, 1947, to Frank and Ruth (Ulmer) Terrell in Peoria, IL.
Sylvia is survived by her former husband, Jerry Welch of Florida; her son, Larry (Kelly) Welch of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Tabatha Welch of Washington, Beverly Welch of Mossville and Jacob Welch of Peoria; 2 great-grandchildren, Khloe Riggs and Konner Riggs; 3 sisters, Karen (Bill) Ryan of Florida, Carol (Jack) of Florida and Clara Terrell of Peoria; and 3 brothers, Roger Terrell of Florida, David Terrell of Arizona and Gary Terrell of North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; brothers, Billy and Ricky Terrell; sisters, Rosie Anderson and Linda Cotton; and grandson, Nicholas Welch.
Sylvia primarily worked as a housekeeper for a majority of her life, with small periods of employment at K-Mart, KFC and Schradski's department store. In cleaning homes, she worked very hard to please her clients with many relationships lasting for decades.
Sylvia was very loved by her son and family on whom she was exceedingly generous with her time and provided an excellent example of how to approach life and live it to its fullest. She was an excellent cook, loved to garden and work in her yard and enjoyed the hobbies of knitting, crocheting and fishing when her health allowed. She loved God and was a believer who attended church at Mount Olive in Peoria at one time.
Her wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Wright and Salmon Mortuary in Peoria, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a celebration of life ceremony following at 6 p.m.
Memorials in Sylvia's memory may be made to the Breast Center or the .
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
