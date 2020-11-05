Sylvia "Rose" Wenger
BRIMFIELD – Sylvia "Rose" Wenger, 90, of Brimfield, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born in East Peoria on December 12, 1929 to Crofton and Mary Lee (Douglas) Gresham. She was married to Loyd Wenger on April 2, 1950. For most of her life she was a homemaker. In the latter years of her work life, she worked at the Sears Roebuck Company in their Home Fashion Department.
She is survived by her children, Joe (Dianna) Wenger, Jeff Wenger, Jeanie (Jim) Simpson, Jon (Debra) Wenger, Jacob (Wendy) Wenger, and Jamie Wenger, and one brother, Marion "Jack" (Margene) Gresham. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Louise, and two brothers, Jerry and Clifford.
Her life was a great blessing to her children and her 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She will greatly be missed by her family.
Rose's funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Rev. Jon Wenger will officiate. Her visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Holland's Grove Cemetery in rural Washington.
Online condolences may be left for Rose's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
.