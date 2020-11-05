1/1
Sylvia "Rose" Wenger
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia "Rose" Wenger
BRIMFIELD – Sylvia "Rose" Wenger, 90, of Brimfield, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born in East Peoria on December 12, 1929 to Crofton and Mary Lee (Douglas) Gresham. She was married to Loyd Wenger on April 2, 1950. For most of her life she was a homemaker. In the latter years of her work life, she worked at the Sears Roebuck Company in their Home Fashion Department.
She is survived by her children, Joe (Dianna) Wenger, Jeff Wenger, Jeanie (Jim) Simpson, Jon (Debra) Wenger, Jacob (Wendy) Wenger, and Jamie Wenger, and one brother, Marion "Jack" (Margene) Gresham. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Louise, and two brothers, Jerry and Clifford.
Her life was a great blessing to her children and her 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She will greatly be missed by her family.
Rose's funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Rev. Jon Wenger will officiate. Her visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Holland's Grove Cemetery in rural Washington.
Online condolences may be left for Rose's family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remmert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved