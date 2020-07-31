Synthia Ruth Salazar
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS ~ Synthia Ruth Salazar, 72, of Marquette Heights, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Born on April 8, 1948 in Peoria to Charles Jr. and Arlene Frances (Ritter) Elgin, she married Robert Salazar on April 24, 1986 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He died July 31, 2005 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Daniel James Elgin.
Surviving are one daughter, Angela (Mark) Chism of Marquette Heights; one son, Rick (Melissa) Lockwood of Ellsworth, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Karla Houston, Ashley Burdette, Daniel (Chelsea) Burdette, Marlssa (Mike) Platt, Robert Chism, Cheyanne Lockwood and Mason Lockwood; five great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Sherrie (David) Eagan, Sandra Studdert, Charley (Martie) Elgin, Don (Rosie) Pierson, Rick (Nancy) Pierson and Candie (Gary) Chiaavallé.
Synthia worked as the office manager for Leman Property Management in Peoria for 29 years, retiring in 2018.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her granddogs.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Cremation will be accorded following visitation.
Memorial contributions may be given to Suicide Prevention Resource Center, 43 Foundry Ave., Waltham, Maryland 02453-8313 or Ruby's Rescue & Retreat, 4035 County Road 600 N., McLean, Illinois 61754.
