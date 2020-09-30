T. Wilkes Coleman

PEORIA - Thomas Wilkes Coleman, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was born on July 30, 1938, in Nashville, TN, to Thomas Wilkes and Minnie Allen Coleman. He married Anne Odell Torrey Coleman on December 30, 1959, in Chevy Chase, MD, and they enjoyed almost 49 years together, prior to her death in 2008 from ALS.

Wilkes grew up in Summit, NJ, where he was active in the Boy Scouts, having earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1960, with a degree in Political Science. At North Carolina, he was on the swim team, the marching band and earned an athletic letter as a head football team manager. Upon graduation, he began a 41-year career with the American Water Works Association.

From 1978 to 1988, he ran the Illinois-American Water Company office in Peoria and was a member of many local organizations, including the Peoria Downtown Rotary Club.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret R. Webb of Rehoboth, DE; two sons, Thomas W. Coleman III of Belmar, NJ, and Stephen T. (Debbie Miller) Coleman of Cincinnati, OH; one daughter, Dana C. (Lincoln) Hobson of Morton; grandchildren, Tara Coleman (Daniel) Walker, Allison T. Coleman, Katherine E. Coleman, Stephen M. Coleman, John D. Hobson and Margaret C. Hobson; and twin great-grandsons, Jacob and Logan Walker.

Burial services will be conducted at St. George's Episcopal Parish in Harbison, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joan Dancy and PALS (ALS) Foundation of Monmouth County, NJ.



