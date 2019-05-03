|
|
Ta'Vari S. Armstrong
PEORIA - Ta'Vari S. Armstrong, 31, of Peoria, IL passed away at 12 a.m on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
He was born January 6, 1988 in Peoria to Cleotha and Letitia (Morris) Parker. They survive. Ta'Vari loved basketball and music, especially rap, but most of all loved his family.
In addition to his parents Cleotha Parker and Letitia Parker, Ta'Vari also leaves to cherish his precious memories three sons, Damarryious Finley of Davenport, IA., Terius Wyatt of Peoria, and Dae'corion Runnels of Hannibal, MO; one daughter, Tarriah Scott of Peoria; four brothers, Cleve Warfield, Jarvis Morris, Marchello Wade and Darvez Wade all of Peoria; seven sisters: Brooklyn Williams, J'Queisha Williams, Cleanna Parker-Lewis, Jada James-Washinton, Valteau Morris, Cortisha Fisher all of Peoria, and U'Neaka Harvey of Waterville, MS; Grandparents Linda (Larry) Beverly; God Mother Regina Murray, and a host of other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Ta'Vari is preceded in death by adoptive mother Mary Robinson and grandfather Artie Davenport.
Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel with visitation commencing one-hour prior at 1 p.m. Pastor DeWayne Hobson will officiate. Interment is private.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019