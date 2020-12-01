Tammijean Kuhn
PEORIA - Tammijean Kuhn, 50, of Chatham, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by family, after a battle with colon cancer.
Tammi was born on January 30, 1970, the daughter of Bob Stevens and Charlene Roof. She earned a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in Education and a master's degree in Administration from Eastern Illinois University. She began her teaching career at Glen Oak School, Praise and Academy Leadership in Peoria and Illini Bluffs in Glasford, before landing a job as a teacher in the Ball Chatham School District in Chatham in 2002. She was a teacher and instructional coach in the district before becoming assistant principal and then principal at Glenwood Elementary school in 2011.
She was a true educator at heart and loved all children who crossed her path. She always found the positive in all children and was an inspiration to both the students and staff at Glenwood Elementary. Her smiling face and caring attitude were witnessed by all. One of her favorite mottos she shared with the kids was "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."
In 2018, Tammi was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and had treatments at Memorial Cancer Center in Springfield, Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. Throughout her entire journey, she battled cancer with courage and dignity and inspired so many as she shared her journey through Caring Bridge. Tammi valued her friends and family dearly and she loved her "Tammi's Tribe" of students, teachers and the community of Chatham.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob.
She is survived by her husband, Marc; mother, Charlene Roof; daughter, Emma Geltmaker; step-son, Steven Kuhn (wife, Madison); step-daughter, Ellen Kuhn; brother, Todd Stevens (wife, Karen); and stepmother, Vicki Stevens.
In accordance with Tammi's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family and friends may view the service via livestream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60654934
. Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may direct memorial contributions to Titan Fuel, P.O. Box 296, Chatham, IL 62629, in Tammi's name.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home, 8855 Route 4, Chatham.
