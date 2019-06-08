|
Tammy J. Hoopingarner
BARTONVILLE - Tammy J. Hoopingarner, 57, of Bartonville passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on October 25, 1961, in Pekin, IL, to Edward and Ruth (Flambers) Fitchpatrick. Tammy married Darryl Hoopingarner on December 3, 1986, in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, Darryl of Bartonville; five children, Anthony Hoopingarner, Rachel Hoopingarner, Jess (Darren) Carrington and James Burkhardt, all of Bartonville, and Dallas Behymer of Peoria; five grandchildren, Brylee, Emily, Ady Jo, Harper and Paisley; four siblings, Lorna (George) Shores of Missouri, Dan (Deb) Fitchpatrick of Peoria, Susie Buckley of East Peoria and Odis Fitchpatrick of Creve Coeur; and her mother-in-law, Hettie Hutton of Hanna City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Fitchpatrick; fathers-in-law, Bill Hoopingarner and Leon Hutton; and stepfather, Gene Thompson.
Tammy was a Nail Technician and owner of Tammy's Tips and Tootsies and also worked as a Bill Coordinator at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. She loved flowers, working in her yard and her bulldogs and Clydesdales. Tammy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
A visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A funeral service will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Theresa Tracy Trot for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019