1/1
Tammy Renee Spenny
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Renee Spenny
PEORIA - Tammy Renee Spenny, 48, of Peoria passed away at 4:46 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Peoria on June 8, 1972, a daughter of Harold D. and Juanita C. (Schick) Vires. Tammy married Matthew Spenny on June 25, 1994, in Peoria, and he survives.
Tammy's celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Tammy's memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center or the Spenny Family GoFundMe.
Online condolences may be made to Tammy's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved