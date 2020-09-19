Tammy Renee Spenny
PEORIA - Tammy Renee Spenny, 48, of Peoria passed away at 4:46 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Peoria on June 8, 1972, a daughter of Harold D. and Juanita C. (Schick) Vires. Tammy married Matthew Spenny on June 25, 1994, in Peoria, and he survives.
Tammy's celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Tammy's memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center or the Spenny Family GoFundMe.
