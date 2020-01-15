|
Tana Lee A. Schoon
WASHINGTON - Tana Lee Ann Schoon, 74, of Washington, IL, died at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born on November 2, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Rolla O. and Frances M. Simmons Nieukirk, she married Arthur L. Schoon on February 13, 1965, in Washington, IL. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1980.
Surviving are 2 sons, Steven (Amy) Schoon of Washington, IL, and Scott (Lisa) Schoon of Pekin, IL; 1 step-son, James "Jim" Schoon of Peoria, IL; 7 grandchildren, Jonathon, Emily, Molly, Tyler, Samantha, Hannah and Maxwell; 2 great-grandchildren, Xavia and Lucas; 5 siblings, Judy (Delmer) Myers of Groveland, IL, Ron (Jane) Nieukirk of Washington, IL, Deborah (Duane) Klehm of Lacon, IL, Mary Nieukirk of Washington, IL, and Karen (Ben) Jackson of Washington, IL; 1 sister-in-law, Pat Nieukirk of Washington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, Henry Nieukirk.
Tana Lee was the Secretary/Bookkeeper at East Peoria Autobody for 25 years before retiring. She was an avid reader and bowled in several area leagues.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Pastor Jim Gorby will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.
Memorials may be made to .

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020