|
|
Taylor Lynn Rudd
METAMORA - Taylor Lynn Rudd, 25, of Metamora, IL passed away at 1:15 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Morton, IL. She was born on June 20, 1994 in Peoria, IL to Troy D. and Deanna L. (Ioerger) Rudd.
Surviving are her father Troy (the late Brandi) Rudd of Ellisville, IL; mother and stepfather Deanna (Eric) Zimmerman of Metamora; stepbrother Keith (Alaira) Allard of Lewistown, IL; grandparents Judy and (the late Lee) Ioerger, Lemuel and Mary VanLaningham, Terry Rudd and Donna Kemp, and Paul and DeYonne Farr; aunts and uncles Jerry (Angela) Rudd, Bill (Teresa) Ioerger, Lee (Christy) Ioerger, Bob (Dana) Irwin, and Jason (Tamra) Stambaugh; and numerous loving cousins.
Taylor worked as a leasing agent for residential properties. She graduated in July, 2019 from Tricoci School as an esthetician. She played a lot of softball and was part of the undefeated Metamora Grade School State Softball Champions in 2007 and the Metamora Township High School Softball Champions in 2010. Her jersey was always #1, except at Blackhawk College where her jersey was #2. She was a sports fanatic who was an avid Broncos and Packers fan and a St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Taylor was godmother to Skylin Clift. She was an old soul and loved fishing and children. Family was her life and family was always first.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Summit Point Church in East Peoria with Pastor Tim Harkness and Pastor Kent Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 pm on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the church and also one hour prior to her service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Summit Point Church, 401 Cimmeron Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611 or St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church, 424 Lourdes Church Road, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019