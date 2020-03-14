|
Ted D. "Coach Bru" Bruington
GALESBURG - Mr. Ted D. "Coach Bru" Bruington, 79, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.
Ted was born on April 2, 1940, in Galesburg, the son of James Arnold and Carolyn Pauline (Anderson) Bruington. He married Barbara Jean Harpman on June 9, 1963, in Galesburg. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2005.
Ted is survived by his one son, Bryon D. (Amy) Bruington of Plainfield, Illinois; two daughters, Kelli D. (Brad) Bosch of Ankeny, Iowa, and Mindy J (Brian) McDonald of Carmel, Indiana; his brother, Gary Bruington of Galesburg; and eleven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three granddaughters: twins, Brooke and Madison, and BB McDonald; and his sister-in-law, Alice Bruington.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12 noon on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Coldbrook Christian Church, with Pastor Rick Warren officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Burial will be in Mosher Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guardian Angel Humane Society for his love of his many rescue dogs.
Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with services.
